The news may catch your attention if you ever sent money from a Walmart store in the United States. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has begun distributing more than $9.8 million in checks to consumers affected by fraud related to the chain’s money-transfer services.

But there is an important detail: this is not a refund for all Walmart customers. The distribution is targeted to 65,022 individuals who made eligible transfers between January 2015 and December 2024.

The FTC confirmed in October 2026 that payments are underway. The money comes from a settlement related to allegations that Walmart did not take sufficient steps to prevent criminals from using its services to deceive consumers.

If you ever used these services to send money to family or friends, especially outside the United States, it’s worth checking whether you might be among the beneficiaries.

Who is eligible for the Walmart refund check?

The main requirement is having made eligible money transfers at Walmart during the period from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2024.

The FTC explained that its investigation found flaws in how Walmart managed fraud risks. Among the issues cited were the lack of adequate training for employees and insufficient warnings to customers about potential scams.

The foot traffic at each store can vary depending on location and local events. Credit: Arsenie Krasnevsky | Shutterstock

This does not mean that every person who shopped at Walmart or used its checkouts is automatically entitled to receive money.

The program is designed for consumers affected by transfer operations tied to the case. The agency identified the beneficiaries to send them payments.

How can you obtain the Walmart check?

Here comes the part you need to know: you do not need to fill out a new claim form to receive this refund.

The FTC is sending payments to the people it identified as eligible. Therefore, if you qualify, the first step is to check your mail and stay alert for any communications related to the program.

The distribution covers 65,022 checks totaling more than $9.8 million. The agency has appointed Rust Consulting as the administrator of the process.

If you have questions about your payment, you can contact this company directly:

Don’t confuse the total settlement amount with the amount each person will receive. The FTC has not announced that all beneficiaries will receive the same amount.

What happens if you still haven’t received your check?

If you think you may be a beneficiary, but you can’t find the payment in your mailbox, don’t count the money as lost.

The recommendation is to consult directly with Rust Consulting. The administrator can guide you on questions related to your payment and the steps to take.

You should also consider that the FTC sets a 90-day period to cash the check. Check the date printed on the document and don’t let it slip forgotten among your tasks.

Beware of refunds-related scams

The news that Walmart is distributing money can also be exploited by criminals. The FTC warns that there are people who impersonate agency officials to try to obtain financial information.

Be careful if someone asks you for:

The FTC does not require upfront payments to deliver these resources. If you receive a suspicious message, verify first the information on the official refunds page.

This money is not an economic stimulus or a benefit available to all households. It is a refund aimed at consumers affected by a specific problem. If you used Walmart to send money during those years, checking your potential eligibility could make a difference.