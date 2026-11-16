$1,300 Stimulus Check: Why 150,000 Payments Haven’t Reached Eligible Recipients

The troubling aspect of this situation is that, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, this batch of uncashed checks will expire during November. The theory held by the tax authority is that the checks were likely discarded because taxpayers may have thought they were a scam or junk mail. They also explained that another possibility is that the checks did not reach their destination, because they may not have encountered the correct or updated addresses.

Most of Minnesota’s stimulus checks were mailed between August 16 and September 27 and expire 60 days after they were issued.

What to Do If You Haven’t Received Your Payment?

Minnesota’s tax authorities advise that if you have not received your stimulus check of up to $1,300, you should check your mail at least twice. That’s the first step to take. The Department of Revenue will reissue the checks during November, so it could be that this time you will notice that your money has arrived.

To date, according to official information, more than 2 million people have received these types of tax refunds in Minnesota.

The amounts awarded depended on the income reported by each taxpayer. For example, those earning up to a maximum of $75,000 receive a one-time payment of $260; those with income up to $150,000 will receive a $520 stimulus check. For each child you can claim $260, though you can only request the payment for up to three dependents.

Eligibility is determined by all the information contained in the 2021 tax return.