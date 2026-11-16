5 Job Search Websites in the United States

Always, and even more so during pandemic times, finding a job in the United States is a challenging task. While it isn’t impossible, there are several options available to achieve it.

If you live on U.S. soil and lost your job due to the crisis, keep these portals in mind where you can check for constant job openings, as well as some opportunities to connect with the companies you prefer.

1. OpcionEmpleo

This is a job metasearch engine that aggregates opportunities from different websites. In this way you will save a lot of time searching for work across dozens of portals.

2. Disney

This is a worthwhile option to consider. It is one of the largest employers and also offers various jobs in different countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

3. Higheredjobs

This portal is especially recommended if you are seeking a teaching position in the United States. Here you can find job openings at more than two thousand universities, most of them in the United States. Opportunities to work in other parts of the world also appear.

4. United Nations

The UN portal offers all the latest employment opportunities in the organizations that depend on this institution. To work at the New York headquarters, it is worth noting that you could benefit from the G-4 visa, which offers significant advantages.

5. Simplyhired

This site is ideal for conducting searches by city, company, profession, or categories in which it is not uncommon for foreigners who require visa sponsorship to be hired, such as engineering, software, or teaching. This opens up many possibilities.