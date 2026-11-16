Receiving a deposit from the Internal Revenue Service and discovering that it was sent to a a closed bank account can trigger immediate anxiety. Many people in the United States wonder: what happens if the IRS deposits the stimulus into a closed account? The answer depends on the bank, the type of account, and the status of the payment.

When the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sends a payment — whether a stimulus check, a tax refund, or a tax credit — via direct deposit and the account no longer exists, the bank typically rejects the transaction. In most cases, the financial institution automatically returns the money to the IRS.

Will the money be lost?

No. The money does not disappear. When the bank notifies that the account is closed, the IRS reissues the payment, but usually in the form of a paper check mailed to the address on file from your last tax return.

This process can take several weeks. That’s why it’s crucial to keep your banking details and mailing address up to date when filing your tax return through IRS Free File or with an authorized preparer.

How long does it take the IRS to resend the payment?

There is no fixed deadline, but tax professionals estimate it may take about 4 to 8 weeks after the bank rejects the deposit. During that period, you can check the status of the payment using the official “Get My Payment” tool available on the IRS website.

You can also check the overall status of your refund at “Where’s My Refund?”, another handy tool for those awaiting money from the federal government.

Special cases you should know

There are situations where the process can get more complicated:

In these cases, the paper check could take longer or even get lost in the mail.