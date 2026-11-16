Another U.S. State Offers Up to $1,750 Per Child: Who Qualifies and How to Claim the Credit

Raising children in the United States is becoming increasingly expensive. From groceries to rent, schooling, and child care, any help can make a real difference in a family’s budget. In Minnesota there is a tax benefit that could ease part of that burden: the state’s Child Tax Credit, which allows you to claim up to $1,750 per qualifying child for the 2025 tax year.

This isn’t a stimulus check or an automatic payment. It is a refundable credit that you can claim when you file your state tax return. And an important detail: even if you don’t owe Minnesota income tax, you could still receive the money if you meet the requirements.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue confirms that there is no cap on the number of children you can include. However, the final amount depends on your income and your family’s characteristics.

Who Can Receive the $1,750 Per Child?

To claim the credit for 2025, you generally must meet these conditions:

The benefit covers children under 18. To determine whether your child qualifies, you should review the rules and fill out the relevant state form.

One point to clarify: if you moved into or out of Minnesota at any time during 2025, that doesn’t automatically disqualify you. Part-year residents can also apply for the credit, though the calculation is adjusted to reflect the portion of income that is subject to state taxes.

How Much Can You Earn and Still Qualify?

The credit begins to phase out when your income exceeds certain thresholds. For 2025, the phase-out starts when income surpasses $31,950 for those filing as individuals and $37,910 for married couples filing jointly.

That doesn’t mean you automatically lose the entire benefit once you exceed those amounts. The Department uses a gradual calculation and takes into account the number of qualifying children.

For example, for a family with one child and at least $9,480 in earned income, the general income limits to receive the credit are $49,689 for single filers and $55,649 for married couples filing jointly.

You can check the other levels in Minnesota’s official income table.

How to Claim the Child Tax Credit?

To receive the money you must file a Minnesota state income tax return. Simply sending your federal return to the IRS isn’t enough.

The process requires two documents:

You can file your taxes electronically, hire a preparer, or mail the forms. If your income is low, you may also qualify for free help preparing your return through programs recommended by the state.

Check the instructions on the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s website.

Does the Money Arrive Even If You Don’t Owe Taxes?

Yes. That is one of the program’s key features: it is a refundable credit. This means you can receive a refund even if you don’t have a state tax liability to reduce.

But don’t confuse the maximum amount with a guaranteed payout. The $1,750 per child is the cap for tax year 2025; your actual payment will depend on your income and the information you report on your return.

If you have children and lived in Minnesota during 2025, reviewing this benefit could be a chance to recover money that many families miss.