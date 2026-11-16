Blue Cross Blue Shield to Eliminate Key Medicare Advantage Benefit in 2026 in One State

For many older adults, having additional benefits within their Medicare plan has been a way to take care of their health without straining the budget. Programs such as access to gyms or fitness classes became an important support to stay active, especially for those living on fixed incomes.

However, starting in 2026 thousands of seniors who hold Blue Cross Blue Shield-administered Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama will face a change that has raised concerns. The adjustment directly affects one of the benefits most valued by this population.

Although Blue Cross Blue Shield competes with six other companies that sell individual, family, and group plans, and more than 72 companies that sell Medicare plans, more than 2 million members in Alabama still choose them. Credit: JHVEPhoto | Shutterstock

What benefit will be eliminated starting in 2026?

According to local Alabama media outlets like WBRC, Blue Cross Blue Shield will stop offering the gym membership benefit included in some of its Medicare Advantage plans. This program allowed members to access participating fitness centers at no additional cost, as well as exercise classes designed for older adults.

The benefit, focused on prevention and physical well-being, has been particularly relevant for those who use physical activity as part of managing chronic illnesses, mobility, or cardiovascular health. The elimination will take effect at the start of the 2026 calendar year.

Why is this change being made to Medicare plans?

According to information released by local radio and television stations like Fox 10, the adjustment is part of a restructuring of benefits within certain Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plans. While the insurer has not publicly detailed all the reasons, the changes appear to be related to operating costs and the redesign of coverages for the coming year.

Some seniors interviewed by CBS 42 expressed that the gym benefit was one of the main reasons they chose their current plan, so the news has generated concern and frustration among enrollees.Who is affected and what should they do?

Yahoo News reports and local outlets indicate that the change mainly affects seniors enrolled in Blue Cross Blue Shield’s specific Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama, though it is not ruled out that similar adjustments could extend to other regions.

In light of this scenario, experts recommend that seniors carefully review their 2026 plan information, compare alternatives during the open enrollment period, and verify if other plans offer similar benefits or different kinds of compensation; such as wellness programs or preventive supports.

What options do those who will lose the benefit have?

According to analyses published by CBS 42, some seniors are considering switching plans, looking for gyms with reduced rates for seniors, or exploring free or low-cost community programs offered by municipalities and senior centers.

Although the gym benefit will disappear for certain enrollees, experts remind that Medicare Advantage still offers other important services, so the key will be to compare options carefully and choose the plan that best fits each person’s medical and financial needs.