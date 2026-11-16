State governments and the Department of Labor are seeking a possible solution to prevent 14 million people from losing a week of unemployment benefits.

Michele Evermore, an unemployment expert with the National Employment Law Project and a voluntary member of the incoming president-elect Joe Biden’s transition review team for the Department of Labor, said that the legal drafting of the second economic stimulus program to address COVID-19 could offer a loophole.

Two key emergency programs, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, expired on Saturday. The first provided benefits to self-employed workers and independent contractors, who are not usually eligible for unemployment, while the second extended benefits beyond the traditional 26 weeks available in most states.

The bill approved by Congress last week extended both programs through mid-March, but President Trump did not sign the bill until Sunday, after the programs had expired, raising concerns that 14 million people would lose a week of benefits, just as the eviction moratorium that ends on January 1.

Evermore told the news portal The Hill that although the bill has language that limits new benefits to the date it was enacted, states and the Department of Labor may have a solution.

According to Evermore, the Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, which administers federal help to state unemployment programs, could modify its existing state contracts rather than drafting new ones from scratch.

“It seems that states, instead of drafting new agreements with the federal government, could simply modify their previous agreements,” said Evermore.

In essence, they could roll back their agreements to prevent the funds from expiring. But Evermore warned that the solution might not be legally approved. A state unemployment office confirmed to The Hill that they are working to make it possible.

If the alternative solution is approved, it could potentially prevent cutting another benefit that provides $300 in additional unemployment insurance to roughly 20 million people who receive it.

The delay by Trump in signing the bill raised concerns that the government’s ability to deliver that increase in benefits to those who qualify could be put to the test. Because the stimulus measure authorized 11 weeks for the $300 bump, the delay led some to fear that benefits could be reduced to 10 weeks.