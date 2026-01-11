City Council Approves Grant to Preserve Cultural History in North Tyler

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve acceptance of a $37,500 grant designed to help preserve the cultural heritage in north Tyler.

This reimbursement grant from the Certified Local Government Program of the Texas Historical Commission will allow a new study of historic resources that will focus on residences between Wolford Avenue and North Broadway, including Woodhaven, Northridge, and College Lane.

These residences hold stories of the early families, postwar growth, and the rich cultural heritage of the Texas College community.

Many of these areas, developed during the 1920s through the 1960s, have never been formally documented, but this study will change that.

The Tyler City Planning Director, Kyle Kingma, explained the importance of studying the city’s history.

“It’s important to know our history, our heritage within the city,” Kingma said. “As the city grows in certain areas, there are still neighborhoods that people return to and where they enjoy the atmosphere of the old streets.”

The results of the study will help city staff and community organizations make informed decisions about preservation, revitalization, and long-term planning for the residences.