COLA 2027: When Will Social Security Increase Start and From What Date Will You Receive Higher Benefits

If you receive Social Security benefits in the United States, there is already a date that matters to you: January 2027. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) will be 3.6%, but not everyone will see the extra money on the same day. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see the increase reflected starting with the December 31, 2026 deposit.

The difference may seem small, but it matters if you rely on that income to pay rent, buy groceries or cover your medications. The increase will arrive, though that does not necessarily mean it will be enough to offset all your expenses.

When will the 2027 COLA take effect?

The SSA announced on October 14 that retirement, survivor and disability benefits will rise by 3.6% starting January 2027. According to the agency’s official statement, the adjustment will benefit about 72 million people who receive Social Security benefits.

By contrast, SSI payments for approximately 7.3 million beneficiaries will include the increase on Thursday, December 31, 2026.

Why sooner? Because January 1 is a federal holiday and the SSA advances the deposit for that month. It isn’t a bonus or an extra payment: you will receive the monthly benefit earlier with the new adjustment.

En octubre se da a conocer el COLA para el 2027. Crédito: Shutterstock

The information from various local outlets aligns on the COLA 2027 coming into effect.

How much extra money will you receive with the COLA 2027?

The official percentage is 3.6%, but the amount you see in your account will depend on the benefit you are currently receiving.

The SSA estimates that the average retirement benefit will rise by about $75 per month. That’s an average, not a promise that everyone will receive that amount.

For example, if your monthly benefit were $1,500, a 3.6% increase would amount to an extra $54, before considering possible deductions.

You should also note that the final deposit might vary due to Medicare premiums, withholdings or other adjustments applicable to your case.

The COLA aims to offset part of the inflation impact. However, those who allocate a large portion of their income to housing, groceries and medical care know that a percentage increase does not always translate into relief equivalent to what you feel at the end of the month.

How can you check your new Social Security check?

You don’t need to wait for the first deposit of 2027 to know the updated amount.

The SSA announced that COLA notices will be available online by the end of November for most beneficiaries enrolled in electronic notifications. To receive the digital notice, you must have a personal my Social Security account and have enrolled before November 18, 2026.

You can access the official portal: my Social Security.

If you prefer to receive the information by mail, the agency will send notices during December. They will include the updated amount of your benefit and the corresponding deductions.

The increase does not mean you will have more money available in the same proportion

Before making plans with the new COLA, review how much you currently receive and what expenses you have committed. If you pay Medicare or other deductions, the gross increase does not necessarily equal the extra money that lands in your account.

The 2027 adjustment already has a confirmed date and percentage. Now the important thing is to know your personal amount and calculate how it fits into your budget. Those extra dollars can help, but it’s wise to know exactly how much you will actually receive before committing them.