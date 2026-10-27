Can You Change the Day You Receive Your Social Security Benefits?

The Social Security Administration (SSA), which handles sending millions of payments to retirees, people with low incomes, and those with disabilities, has a specific deposit schedule for each program; however, is it possible to change the day you receive your benefits? Here we will unravel the answer.

The United States government system, filled with agencies of various kinds to implement programs and keep budgets under tighter control, is noble in many respects, since millions of Americans can benefit from it in one way or another. However, making changes across its entire machinery is something that is often complicated. And Social Security payments are no exception.

Social Security is one of the government’s most important and cherished programs, as it enables millions of low-income Americans, people with disabilities, and retirees to receive income they otherwise could not generate. To organize all this infrastructure capacity, the SSA has a very specific schedule for sending payments to each beneficiary.

“How do I change the date of my Social Security payment?” is one of the SSA’s frequently asked questions on its portal. However, the answer may be somewhat discouraging for many.

“No,” is the agency’s blunt response. “If you were receiving or applying for Social Security benefits on or before April 30, 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you will receive your benefit on the third day of the month.”

The Social Security payment schedule is fixed.

If you receive SSI payments only, you will receive your benefit on the first day of each month.

Regarding retirement and disability benefits from Social Security, if you applied after April 30, 1997, your payment date will depend on the day of your birthday.

Social Security has no option to change when you can receive your payments. For this reason, the agency makes this information available across all its communication channels so that beneficiaries can plan their expenses according to their deposit schedule.