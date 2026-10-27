Amazon to Refund Up to $200: Who Qualifies and When Will the Money Arrive?

Who can receive the Amazon refund of up to $200?

The $2.5 billion agreement responds to the FTC’s allegations that Amazon enrolled consumers in Prime without their consent and made cancellation difficult. The company accepted the agreement without admitting liability.

According to the FTC, to qualify you must meet these conditions:

Among the enrollment processes cited are some Prime selection screens during checkout, the shipping options and the Prime Video registration flow.

This latter requirement broadens the pool of eligible individuals. In the original agreement, the cap was fewer than 10 benefits within a 12-month period. The revised order allows millions of customers who used between 11 and 20 benefits.

How to claim the money from Amazon Prime?

Here comes one of the most important parts: you do not need to file a claim or pay a fee to receive the refund.

PayPal has become an essential tool for those seeking a simple, secure, and flexible way to manage digital money in the United States. Credit: Shutterstock

Amazon began sending automatic payments to newly eligible customers on October 1, 2026. The money may arrive by postal check or electronic transfer via PayPal or Venmo.

The FTC reported that Amazon had already distributed more than $845 million in refunds by September 2026. The company must continue paying eligible consumers until April 2027.

If you meet the requirements, check your mail and your electronic payment accounts. If you receive a payment, pay attention to the issue date: payments expire 60 days after that date.

Will everyone receive the $200?

No. The $200 figure is the maximum total a person can receive; it is not a guaranteed check for all subscribers.

Initial payments in this phase may vary. Additionally, if by February 2027 the accepted payments do not reach the threshold set in the court order, Amazon must initiate an additional round of payments of up to $149 for those who have already accepted a previous refund. That supplemental distribution would begin before the end of April 2027.

Official information is available on the FTC’s Amazon refunds page.

How to avoid scams with the Amazon refund

When announcements of hundreds of dollars are made, there are also people trying to take advantage of those waiting to receive money.

The FTC warns that it is not directly contacting consumers to manage these refunds. Be wary of messages asking you to pay a fee, share passwords, or hand over banking information to speed up the deposit.

If you need to check the status of your payment, use the official settlement site, SubscriptionMembershipSettlement.com, or email admin@SubscriptionMembershipSettlement.com.

If you have a Prime membership, it is worth checking whether you meet the requirements. But do not give your information to strangers or pay for money that, if you are owed, should arrive without you having to buy anything additional.