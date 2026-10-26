New York Gas Bill Discounts: How to Pay Less to National Grid

If you live in New York and you’re worried about how much you’ll pay for gas this winter, there are several options worth checking before a bill arrives that’s hard to cover. National Grid has confirmed that it offers monthly discount programs, financial assistance, and payment plans for eligible customers. Additionally, the state is preparing to open new HEAP heating-assistance applications in November 2026.

Why could your gas bill in New York go up?

With the arrival of cold weather, demand for gas to heat homes rises. That can increase household expenses, especially if usage goes up for several weeks.

In its notice dated October 14, 2026, National Grid explained that supply prices depend on the market and reminded customers that they can access programs to manage winter costs.

There is an important difference: the bill includes the cost of the gas consumed and the charges for delivering it to your home. Not all of those components change for the same reasons.

The company also proposed freezing its distribution rates in New York and Long Island for an additional year, from April 2027 through March 2028. The proposal still requires regulatory approval, so you should not count it as an active discount.

How to obtain National Grid monthly discounts

If your income is limited, you can review the Energy Affordability Program (EAP), which offers monthly credits on gas and electricity bills to eligible households.

National Grid publishes the amounts of its discounts according to the program and each customer’s situation. In its table in effect since December 2025, the credits for residential customers who use gas for heating range from $77.27 to $139.38 per month, depending on eligibility category.

To learn the terms and apply for the benefit, visit National Grid’s official Energy Affordability program page.

If your income exceeds the EAP limits, you can still review the Enhanced Energy Affordability Program (EEAP). This pilot program offers monthly discounts to eligible households that do not receive the EAP discount. You can check the terms and begin the application at nyeeap.com.

HEAP opens another option to pay for heating

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps eligible households cover heating costs. According to official information from the state of New York, the regular 2026-2027 season is expected to begin in November, though availability depends on dates and program funds.

Assistance is not limited to homeowners. You may also qualify if you rent a home and pay heating separately, or if the cost is included in rent, depending on applicable conditions.

Check the New York State HEAP official page to review income limits, required documents, and application paths.

What to do if you can’t pay your National Grid bill

Don’t wait for several bills to become overdue. National Grid offers options to extend the payment date or to split a debt into installments.

You can check the available agreements in your National Grid account or call customer service to explain your situation and ask which option applies to your account.

You can also inquire about the Budget Plan, which spreads annual costs into more stable monthly payments. It doesn’t necessarily reduce the total gas cost, but it can help you avoid sharp swings between winter and summer bills.

If you need help, check your eligibility before ruling out programs for lack of funds. A monthly discount or a payment agreement can give you leeway to cover other essential expenses while keeping your home heated when temperatures drop.