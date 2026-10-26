Top 10 Most Searched Jobs on LinkedIn in 2021

In the United States, millions of people ended 2020 and began 2021 looking for work, so it is important to keep in mind that in order to achieve that primary goal it is necessary to know which jobs are on the rise during these crisis times.
According to a data analysis published by LinkedIn, ten jobs are now experiencing strong demand because they grew rapidly last year between April and October, also because they are in high-demand sectors and because there are a large number of openings available.
1. Frontline E-commerce Professionals
Main jobs: driver, supply chain associate, package handler, or personal shopper
Skills: time management, customer service, leadership
Key locations: Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC
Salary range: $42,000 – $56,000
Remote work availability: low
2. Loan and Mortgage Experts
Main job titles: underwriter, mortgage loan officer, escrow officer, or loan closer
Skills: risk management, customer service, and credit analysis
Key locations: New York, Dallas, and Chicago
Salary range: $43,700 – $60,000
Remote work availability: high
3. Health Care Support Professionals
Main jobs: medical assistant, pharmacy technician, dental assistant, or home health aide
Skills: patient education, data entry, and relationships with physicians
Key locations: New York, Boston, and Chicago
Salary range: $65,300 – $106,000
Remote work availability: low
4. Business Development and Sales Enablement
Main jobs: sales consultant, sales operations assistant, inbound sales specialist, or strategic advisor
Skills: client retention, sales process, and team training
Key locations: New York, Denver, and Atlanta
Salary range: $43,300 – $105,000
Remote work availability: low
5. Workplace Diversity Experts
Main jobs: diversity manager, diversity officer, chief diversity officer, or diversity coordinator
Skills: community outreach, teaching, and organizational development
Key locations: New York, San Francisco, and Chicago
Salary range: $72,900 – $97,000
Remote work availability: low
6. Digital Marketing Professionals
Main jobs: digital marketing specialist, social media manager, marketing representative, and search engine optimization specialist
Skills: product marketing, digital strategy, and brand management
Key locations: New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles
Salary range: $48,000 – $96,000
Remote work availability: Medium
7. Nurses
Main jobs: registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, nurse practitioner, and intensive care unit nurse
Skills: patient advocacy, clinical research, and time management
Key locations: New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia
Salary range: $73,000 – $111,000
Remote work availability: low
8. Education Professionals
Main jobs: teaching assistant, elementary school teacher, math tutor, or curriculum developer
Skills: lesson planning, time management, and differentiated instruction
Key locations: New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC
Salary range: $46,500 – $63,200
Remote work availability: low
9. Digital Content Creators
Main jobs: content coordinator, copywriting consultant, podcaster, or blogger
Skills: video editing, creative writing, and public speaking
Key locations: New York, Chicago, and Atlanta
Salary range: $46,000 – $62,400
Remote work availability: high
10. Professional Coaches
Main jobs: career coach, life coach, fitness coach, or business coach
Skills: mentoring, social media, and entrepreneurship
Key locations: New York, Houston, and Boston
Salary range: $44,300 – $50,000
Remote work availability: Medium
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