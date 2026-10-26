Top 10 Most Searched Jobs on LinkedIn in 2021

In the United States, millions of people ended 2020 and began 2021 looking for work, so it is important to keep in mind that in order to achieve that primary goal it is necessary to know which jobs are on the rise during these crisis times.

According to a data analysis published by LinkedIn, ten jobs are now experiencing strong demand because they grew rapidly last year between April and October, also because they are in high-demand sectors and because there are a large number of openings available.

1. Frontline E-commerce Professionals

Main jobs: driver, supply chain associate, package handler, or personal shopper

Skills: time management, customer service, leadership

Key locations: Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC

Salary range: $42,000 – $56,000

Remote work availability: low

2. Loan and Mortgage Experts

Main job titles: underwriter, mortgage loan officer, escrow officer, or loan closer

Skills: risk management, customer service, and credit analysis

Key locations: New York, Dallas, and Chicago

Salary range: $43,700 – $60,000

Remote work availability: high

3. Health Care Support Professionals

Main jobs: medical assistant, pharmacy technician, dental assistant, or home health aide

Skills: patient education, data entry, and relationships with physicians

Key locations: New York, Boston, and Chicago

Salary range: $65,300 – $106,000

Remote work availability: low

4. Business Development and Sales Enablement

Main jobs: sales consultant, sales operations assistant, inbound sales specialist, or strategic advisor

Skills: client retention, sales process, and team training

Key locations: New York, Denver, and Atlanta

Salary range: $43,300 – $105,000

Remote work availability: low

5. Workplace Diversity Experts

Main jobs: diversity manager, diversity officer, chief diversity officer, or diversity coordinator

Skills: community outreach, teaching, and organizational development

Key locations: New York, San Francisco, and Chicago

Salary range: $72,900 – $97,000

Remote work availability: low

6. Digital Marketing Professionals

Main jobs: digital marketing specialist, social media manager, marketing representative, and search engine optimization specialist

Skills: product marketing, digital strategy, and brand management

Key locations: New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles

Salary range: $48,000 – $96,000

Remote work availability: Medium

7. Nurses

Main jobs: registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, nurse practitioner, and intensive care unit nurse

Skills: patient advocacy, clinical research, and time management

Key locations: New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia

Salary range: $73,000 – $111,000

Remote work availability: low

8. Education Professionals

Main jobs: teaching assistant, elementary school teacher, math tutor, or curriculum developer

Skills: lesson planning, time management, and differentiated instruction

Key locations: New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC

Salary range: $46,500 – $63,200

Remote work availability: low

9. Digital Content Creators

Main jobs: content coordinator, copywriting consultant, podcaster, or blogger

Skills: video editing, creative writing, and public speaking

Key locations: New York, Chicago, and Atlanta

Salary range: $46,000 – $62,400

Remote work availability: high

10. Professional Coaches

Main jobs: career coach, life coach, fitness coach, or business coach

Skills: mentoring, social media, and entrepreneurship

Key locations: New York, Houston, and Boston

Salary range: $44,300 – $50,000

Remote work availability: Medium

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