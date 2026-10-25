Up to $5,000 per Class Action: Who Can Claim and How to Do It

If your personal data could have been exposed in a cybersecurity attack related to student loan services or university payments in the United States, you could still be entitled to compensation. Educational Computer Systems Inc. (ECSI) agreed to participate in a class action settlement of $6.5 million. However, not everyone will receive $5,000, and you will need to file a valid claim before the deadline.

Why is this payment of up to $5,000 being offered?

The case, known as Hood et al. v. Educational Computer Systems, Inc., arose after a cybersecurity incident that affected ECSI’s website between October 29, 2023 and February 12, 2024.

The company provides financial and technology services to higher education institutions. Among its activities are the administration of student loans and the handling of tax documents related to those loans.

According to the settlement’s official site, the lawsuit questions the protection of personal information that may have been compromised during the breach. ECSI accepted the settlement to resolve the claims, without that meaning it admitted liability.

The compensation offers two options. Choosing the right one matters because they do not operate in the same way.

Who can claim the money from the class action?

The settlement is targeted at people residing in the United States whose personally identifiable information could have been affected by the security incident. If you received a notification about the breach, review whether it pertains to this case.

According to the rules published on the official portal, you can opt for one of these options:

Therefore, the $5,000 payout should not be confused with a guaranteed check. The maximum amount corresponds to eligible expenses supported by documentation. If you did not incur demonstrable losses, the approximately $100 option could be the appropriate choice, provided you meet the requirements.

What is the deadline to apply for the payment?

The settlement schedule requires you to submit your claim form no later than December 21, 2026. You can review the requirements and begin the process on the official ECSI portal.

If you request reimbursement for losses, gather documents supporting the expenses you attribute to the incident. They can be receipts, account statements, or other pertinent proofs. Do not assume that any expense will be accepted: it must meet the settlement’s conditions.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for January 11, 2027. This means the settlement still must pass that stage before payments are distributed. Filing a claim does not guarantee you’ll receive the maximum amount announced or that the money will arrive immediately.

How to avoid mistakes when filing your claim?

Before sharing personal information, confirm you are on the official settlement site and read the full instructions. Do not pay third parties who promise to speed up the process, nor provide your banking data through suspicious links.

It is also wise to keep a copy of the form and the documents you submit. If you have questions about your eligibility, consult the FAQ section of the portal or contact the settlement administrator using the contact details posted there.

In a class action, the difference between having a right to claim and receiving compensation depends on meeting the case’s rules. If you believe your data was exposed, reviewing the official notice before December 21 could help you avoid missing an opportunity that you are entitled to.