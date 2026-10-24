How to Change Your Name on Your Social Security Card in the United States: A Step-by-Step Guide

Changing your name on the Social Security Card is an important step if you got married, divorced, or legally changed your name. Although it may seem daunting, the process is free and straightforward if you follow the right steps.

The Social Security uses your name and number (the Social Security Number or SSN) to record your earnings, calculate your benefits, and verify your identity. Therefore, if your name changes and you do not update the information, you could encounter problems with employment, taxes, or Social Security benefits.

When You Should Change Your Name

You should update the name on your Social Security records (the SSA) if:

Remember that the name on your Social Security card must match exactly the name on your identification document and your IRS records.

Check your IRS records here.

Documents Needed to Change Your Name

To request a new number or a replacement Social Security Card with your updated name, you will need to submit:

All documents must be originals or certified copies issued by the issuing agency. The Social Security Administration does not accept copies or notarized photocopies.

Refer to the SSA’s official list of accepted documents.

How to Submit Your Application

You can change your name at your local Social Security office or send the documents by mail.

Option 1: In Person

Option 2: By Mail

In both cases, you will receive your new Social Security card with the updated name within about 10 to 14 business days after your application is processed.

What to Do After Receiving Your New Card

Once you have your new card, make sure to update your information with other agencies and records, such as:

Update your information with your state’s DMV

It is also important to keep your Social Security number in a safe place and not carry it with you, to prevent identity theft or financial fraud.

Read how to protect your Social Security number