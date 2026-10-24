The Social Security Digital Card Arrives in 2025: What It Is, What It’s For, and How to Get It.

The era of digitization has long arrived and is gradually reaching every corner of public institutions. Now the Social Security Administration (SSA) is up next, announcing that it will issue digital Social Security cards starting in the summer of 2025.

Yes, that famous Social Security Number (SSN), the one used throughout a person’s working life, finances, and migration in the United States, will now be accessible from your mobile device or computer, without the need to wait for the physical card. The change will apply only to those who are registered on the official portal My Social Security, as confirmed by the agency in early May 2024.

What will this digital Social Security card be used for?

This digital SSN card will function as a more practical, faster, and secure way to access one of the most important personal data in the United States. The Social Security number is requested in banking, tax, employment, medical, immigration, and public benefits procedures.

Until now, losing the physical card could mean weeks of waiting. With this new digital version, users will be able to access their number directly from a mobile device or computer, reducing wait times and the risk of loss or theft of the document.

When will it be available?

Although there is not yet an exact launch date, the SSA confirmed that the functionality will be available in early summer 2025. In an initial phase, access to this new digital card will be limited exclusively to those who have an active account on the portal My Social Security.

Therefore, the recommendation is clear: if you don’t yet have an account, now is a good time to create one. Registration is free and allows not only access to this digital card but also to other key services, such as:

What does the SSA say about this transformation?

“We are proud to offer this new digital solution to our account holders,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of the SSA. “This improvement reflects our commitment to providing better public service while ensuring the security of their personal information. We believe this modern approach will meet the needs of our citizens more efficiently.”

The SSA assures that the technological development behind this feature prioritizes security, efficiency, and the protection of personal data, and that the highest standards in authentication and digital encryption are being followed.

How do I register for My Social Security?

To access this new functionality as soon as it becomes available, you must have an active account on the official site: https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/

The process is simple; you only need your personal data, an email address, and a phone number to verify your identity. Once your account is created, you will be able to log in at any time to check information, carry out procedures, and, from the summer of 2025, see your digital Social Security card from any device.