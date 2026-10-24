IRS Checks Up to $5,100: Which Families Qualify and What Form to File

If you have children and work in the United States, your next tax filing could grant you access to a benefit of up to $5,100. It isn’t a new stimulus payment or an automatic government disbursement. The money comes from the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), a tax relief that enables certain families to reclaim part of the tax benefit they are entitled to receive.

The amount can be eye-catching, especially when the family budget barely covers rent, groceries, and school-related expenses. But there are conditions: to reach $5,100 you must have three children who meet the criteria and receive the maximum refundable amount for each one.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in its guidance on the Child Tax Credit, the base credit can be as high as $2,200 per child for the 2025 tax year, while the refundable portion goes up to $1,700 per eligible child.

Who Can Receive Up to $5,100?

The benefit targets families who meet the conditions of the Child Tax Credit and its refundable component. To claim the ACTC, you generally need to have earned at least $2,500 in wage income during the tax year.

The maximum amount is distributed as follows:

These amounts represent the maximum possible refundable portions, not a guaranteed payment. The final calculation depends on your income and the rules applicable to your filing.

Additionally, the child must be under 17 at the end of the tax year, meet the relationship requirements, and have lived with you for more than half the year. They must also meet the citizenship or tax residency requirements set by the IRS.

What Income Do You Need and What Happens If You Earn Too Much?

To claim the full credit, your income must not exceed certain thresholds. Generally, the benefit begins to phase out when income rises above $200,000 for those filing as individuals or $400,000 for married couples filing jointly.

You should also check the identification requirements. To claim the Child Tax Credit and its refundable portion, you need a valid Social Security number that works for employment in the United States for you and each eligible child. On a joint return, the spouse who does not meet this requirement can use an ITIN if the other conditions apply.

What Form Should You File with the IRS?

Claiming the money isn’t as simple as waiting for a deposit. You must file your federal tax return using Form 1040 and complete the Schedule 8812, which enables you to calculate the Child Tax Credit, the credit for other dependents, and the refundable portion.

Before you start, gather your Social Security numbers, your children’s dates of birth, and income documents such as W-2 or 1099 forms.

You can review the requirements on the IRS’s official Child Tax Credit page.

When Will the Money Reach Your Bank Account?

If you file electronically and there are no issues, processing is usually faster than mailing documents. However, there is an important constraint: the IRS cannot issue refunds before mid-February when claiming the ACTC.

Once you file your return, you can check the status of the payment using the official Where’s My Refund? tool.

Before counting on those $5,100 to cover your expenses, verify exactly how much you are really owed. The difference between the maximum advertised and the amount you receive can depend on details worth reviewing before submitting your taxes.