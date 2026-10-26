How to Calculate Eligibility for the $12,000 Guaranteed Income Stimulus Check

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a financial challenge for the entire world and the United States was no exception. While those with the lowest incomes were the most vulnerable, they have also been the groups that federal and local governments have addressed with greater urgency to help. In some cases, this aid has continued more than two years after the health emergency.

That is the case with this guaranteed income program called Pathway to Income Equity in Sonoma County.

“It rests on the simple idea that the best investments we can make are to help the most marginalized members of our community, and especially the youngest, because the greatest opportunity to ensure children’s success in school and in life comes during the first five years of life,” explains the official website of this economic stimulus program.

Since February 2022, aid has been provided to 305 families with very young children through a guaranteed income of $500 per month. This relief will continue for 24 months, so eligible individuals could receive a total of $12,000 by the end of the payments.

This income is unconditional, meaning there are no conditions; parents decide how best to use the money.

Households were randomly selected from a group of eligible applicants: their eligibility was verified. All began to receive their $500 monthly payments starting February 2023.

It is for people who were pregnant and/or had at least one child under six years old; and with a gross annual household income equal to or below 185% of the federal poverty level. People also had to have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The income threshold to be eligible to be selected as a participant in the PIE Guaranteed Income Pilot Program was set at a gross household income (pre-tax) of 185% or less of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

“This number depends on the number of people that make up the household/family unit. For example, in 2022, a three-person household with a gross monthly income of $3,551 or less, or a gross annual income of $42,606 or less, would meet the criteria for an income at or below 185% of the FPL,” explains the website.