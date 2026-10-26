Where Would the Money for a New Stimulus Check in the U.S. Come From?

If you’re waiting for another stimulus check in the United States, there is a question that matters as much as the amount you could receive: who would foot the bill? President Donald Trump proposed giving $5,000 to every adult citizen if Republicans maintain control of Congress after the midterm elections on November 3, 2026. The problem is that tariff revenues don’t appear sufficient to fund such a payout.

How much would a new $5,000 stimulus check cost?

Trump’s proposal isn’t an approved aid program. It’s a political promise that still needs details and legislative authorization.

According to Reuters, paying $5,000 to about 240 million adult citizens would cost around $1.2 trillion. Other estimates push the bill to $1.25 trillion.

To put it in perspective, we’re not talking about a small fund that the Government could disburse without affecting other accounts. It is an extraordinary expense that would compete with other federal priorities, from interest payments on the debt to social programs.

And there’s a political condition: Trump tied his pledge to Republicans maintaining control of the House and the Senate. That doesn’t mean the money is guaranteed, even if that condition is met.

Tariffs wouldn’t cover all the checks

The White House and Vice President JD Vance have pointed to tariffs on imported goods as a possible funding source. These levies generate revenue for the federal government, but they do not function as free money that appears without consequences for the economy.

According to Reuters, the Government had collected about $167 billion in tariffs during the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2026. That figure falls far short of the $1.2 trillion cost of the program.

No habrá cuarto cheque de estímulo. Crédito: Shutterstock

The difference is enormous: even if all that revenue were earmarked for payments, a substantial amount would still be missing. Moreover, not all of that revenue can be considered available money to distribute, because there are other tax obligations and legal disputes.

The Tax Foundation also warns that tariff revenues would not be enough to finance the $5,000 checks. Its analysis calculates that the federal government could face a budget deficit close to $1.9 trillion in fiscal year 2027.

Where could the missing money come from?

There are three possible paths, though none amounts to an announced definitive financing for this program:

The administration has also mentioned private investment commitments and other sources potential. However, those announcements do not equate to having $1.2 trillion in cash available.

As explained by Associated Press, the Government has not presented a detailed financial model showing how the total cost would be covered.

Can you count on a new stimulus check?

No. As of October 23, 2026, there is no federal law approved authorizing these $5,000 payments. Congress would have to approve the spending and establish the rules of eligibility and distribution.

If you need money to cover rent, food or bills, it is not advisable to incorporate that presumed check into your budget. A political promise is not income that is confirmed.

The question isn’t only whether the Government wants to hand out money. It also matters how much it would cost, where it would come from and what other obligations taxpayers would end up paying. Until those answers are complete, the safest course is to treat the stimulus check as a proposal, not money you can already expect in your account.