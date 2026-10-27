Target, Walmart, Starbucks and Other Stores Refuse to Abandon Mask-Wearing Despite New CDC Guidelines

Target, Walmart and Starbucks are among the major brands that will continue requiring the use of masks to enter their facilities, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed health measures for those who are fully vaccinated.

The news has perhaps been one of the most anticipated not only by Americans but by people worldwide. This Thursday, the CDC, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated its health guidance, specifying that those who already have completed their Covid-19 vaccination schedule can remove the mask, both indoors and outdoors.

For example, in the case of Target, an official spokesperson for the store told Business Insider that, although they were reviewing the new policies issued by the CDC, they will continue asking their customers to use safety and hygiene measures when entering their facilities, and that will also be the requirement for their employees.

The stance of Walmart goes in the same direction as Target: “We serve millions of Americans every week and we believe that our policy of requiring associates and customers to wear masks in our stores has helped protect them during the pandemic, and we will not lift those measures at this time,” the company said in a press release.

The coffeehouse chain with international presence, Starbucks said that, for its part, they would also keep in effect the health measures that have been in place, such as social distancing and the use of masks.

But they are not the only companies that have shown their determination on the matter: Macy’s, Kroger, The Home Depot, Walgreens, CVS, Publix, Dollar General and Ulta Beauty announced that like the rest of the companies, they will continue to require masking and to enforce physical distancing between people.

The CDC also stated yesterday that it will no longer be necessary to keep a six-foot distance between people and that those traveling within the United States will not need to take a Covid-19 test days before departure, nor upon arrival. Quarantine will also no longer be required.

However, wearing a mask will be mandatory when traveling by plane, train, bus, or any form of public transportation, the CDC published.

The announcement surprised at every level across the United States and was supported by the White House, which announced the health update on its Instagram account.

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