Jobs After 60: 9 Companies That Are Looking for You

According to a report from the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, By 2028, a quarter of the country’s workforce is expected to be 55 years or older, and although age discrimination in hiring is illegal, we cannot deny that it still occurs. Many companies continue to refuse to hire people aged 60 or older, and this projects a potential talent shortage that will result in more than 85 million unfilled positions by 2030.

The reality is that more and more people are delaying retirement, and according to an Age-Friendly survey, on average adults over 50 who are still working say their target retirement age is 68, and more than 1 in 3 say they will work until 70 or until they can no longer. Therefore it is very important to know the companies that are truly committed to older workers. Continue reading to learn about 9 companies that do hire people 60 years old or older in the United States.

There are currently new factors driving people to stay engaged in the workforce. Crédito: Alexander Raths | Shutterstock

Job Search After 60: Company Options

Recently we shared some websites specialized in vacancies for people 60 years old or older, where you’ll find jobs at companies friendly to older adults. And on this occasion we have some options of companies that, according to FinanceBuzz Money, are looking for experienced older employees. Let’s get started!

1. PayPal

PayPal was one of the top 10 companies in 2024 for its treatment of employees, according to JUST Capital. And while the age issue isn’t specified, you should know that PayPal is a signatory of the AARP Employer Pledge, which states that older applicants are likely to have a fair opportunity based on their skills rather than their age.

2. Aetna

Aetna, a U.S.-based insurance services company, is listed among the 20 best companies with flexible jobs for older employees. It also offers benefits such as health insurance and flexible openings for customer service roles and broker managers.

3. Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip, a convenience-store chain operating in six states, has strong values in how it treats employees and stands out from other companies by giving back a portion of profits to employees, as well as a stake in its real estate. Kwik Trip also signed the AARP Employer Pledge.

4. CVS Health

CVS Health has made clear that older workers play a fundamental role in the company, thanks to the greater experience and reliability they bring. They have a program called “Talent Has No Age” focused on hiring and retaining employees over 50.

5. Leatherman Tool Group

Leatherman Tool Group, a maker of multi-tools, is another company that has signed the AARP Employer Pledge with the goal of promoting equal opportunities for older adults within the workforce.

6. H&R Block

Older adults who are interested in tax preparation services might consider applying at H&R Block. The company offers flexible roles, such as payroll specialists. Additionally, this is another company that has signed the AARP Employer Pledge.

7. Marriott International

According to Andrew Newmark, Marriott International’s chief human resources officer, the company has a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Marriott has highlighted its focus on equal opportunities and specifically noted that older individuals are welcome to apply to its job openings.

8. Shake Shack

Shake Shack, the popular fast-food chain, is another company that has signed the AARP Employer Pledge, making it more likely to hire people regardless of age. They are committed to equal opportunities for success and the inclusion of people from diverse backgrounds.

9. Merck

Merck, a multinational pharmaceutical company, runs a program called Next Gen Network that focuses on connecting younger employees with older generations to provide reverse mentoring aimed at helping all age groups stay relevant and connected. Additionally, the company has also signed the AARP Employer Pledge.