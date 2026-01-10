Cold Front Arrives This Weekend With Possible Rain

EAST TEXAS (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! No doubt you’ll want to bundle up before heading out, as the nighttime low temperatures dropped to the 30s Fahrenheit (below zero).

Today the sky will stay mostly clear, delivering plenty of sunshine and a decent warming that will again hover around the low to mid 60s as daytime highs.

Friday will start cold, with temperatures around 40 degrees, as southerly winds continue to blow overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Thanks to these southerly winds, our warming trend continues on Friday as highs rise into the upper 60s, with some warm spots potentially reaching or even topping 70°F.

Our next strong cold front will begin to enter East Texas late Friday into early Saturday, likely producing a wide spread in temperatures across the day.

Saturday morning’s overnight lows will range from the 40s to the 50s, though while southerly winds try to warm us again in the afternoon, temperatures are likely to split between the 50s and upper 60s from north to south, depending on where the front stalls.

The cold air behind the front will push deeper into East Texas on Sunday, with highs barely reaching the 40s and 50s in the afternoon before dipping into the mid-20s to 30s by Monday morning. South winds will push our highs back into the 50s Monday afternoon, and we’ll stay in the 50s on Tuesday before warming again to around 60 on Wednesday. While rain chances are low, a few isolated showers may occur between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

There are higher rain chances and even a thunderstorm or two Saturday night as the strong cold front finishes crossing the area. Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly dry, but there is a possibility of scattered showers on Tuesday of next week.