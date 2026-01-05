Cold Front to Bring Temperature Changes to East Texas

East Texas (East Texas News) – Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are trending warmer than yesterday morning, though it’s still chilly outside, with overnight lows hovering around 40 degrees.

We may see some patchy fog this morning, so it wouldn’t hurt to give yourselves a little extra time for your Friday commute.

Thanks to another day of southerly winds, our warming trend will continue today as highs jump into the 60s and approach the 70s. Our next strong cold front will begin filtering into East Texas late today and early Saturday, likely producing a wide range of temperatures across the area throughout the day.

Saturday morning’s lows will range from the 40s to the 50s, and while southerly winds will try to heat us up again in the afternoon, temperatures are expected to split roughly between the upper 50s to around 60 degrees and the lower 70s from north to south, depending on where the front stalls.

The cold air behind the front will push deeper into East Texas on Sunday, with afternoon highs only reaching the 40s in most areas before overnight lows dip into the mid-20s to low-30s by Monday morning. South winds will push our highs back into the 50s Monday afternoon, and we’ll stay in the 50s on Tuesday before warming further into the 60s on Wednesday.

While the rain chances remain low, one or two isolated showers could occur today and through Saturday. There will be a better chance of scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder between Saturday afternoon and night as the strong cold front sweeps through the region. Sunday and Monday look mostly dry, but there’s still a chance of isolated showers for Tuesday of next week.