Consumer Alert: Four Varieties of Cheese Recalled

The affected products are four Graziers-brand raw-milk cheese varieties, including the medium cheddar, the sharp cheddar, jalapeño Jack, and Monterey Jack, according to the California-based Sierra Nevada Cheese Company.

The outbreak has sickened at least 13 people across nine states, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Tennessee, the FDA reported.

The company urges consumers to avoid consuming the recalled cheeses and to discard them, or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

According to the World Health Organization, Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacterium normally found in the intestines of humans and warm-blooded animals.

Most strains of E. coli are harmless; however, some of them, such as E. coli producing Shiga toxin, can cause serious illnesses through contaminated food.

The bacterium is primarily transmitted to people through the consumption of contaminated foods, such as raw or undercooked meat products, raw milk, and vegetables, among others.