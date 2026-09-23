Consumer Alert: Pasta Sold at Walmart Recalled

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), two batches of the product Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine have been recalled.

This frozen pasta was sold at Walmart stores nationwide in 22-ounce yellow plastic containers bearing UPC code 194346442706.

The containers have batch numbers L6079C or L6080C printed on the back, along with expiration dates of September 19, 2027, or September 20, 2027.

The FDA reports that a routine sampling program conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found that the recalled pasta could be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

As of now, no cases of listeriosis linked to this product have been reported.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

It can also lead to serious complications during pregnancy. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.

Those who purchased the affected pasta can return it to the store where they bought it for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can email Gias Foods at sales@giasfoods.com.