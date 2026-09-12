Walmart Recalls Great Value Berries Over E. coli Risk: Check Your Freezer

According to information published by the FDA, this action was requested by the Chilean supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. after identifying the presence of the bacterium E. coli O145, a dangerous pathogen that produces Shiga toxins and can trigger severe health complications.

Product identification and FDA alert status

The health authorities’ alert focuses on a single, specific batch of frozen fruit. If you recently purchased this product, carefully check the label before consuming it:

Affected product: Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend (packaged as 10 ounces ).

UPC Code: 7874211226.

Batch code: 6040 01-6.

Best if used by: February 9, 2028.

States with confirmed distribution: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

To confirm additional packaging details or consult general food safety guidelines, you can review the recall information issued by health authorities.

Symptoms of E. coli O145 and what to do if you bought the fruit

The bacterium E. coli O145 can cause severe stomach infections. Symptoms typically appear a few days after consuming the contaminated food and include:

Severe abdominal pain and cramps.

Diarrhea, often with blood.

Vomiting and general malaise.

Serious complications such as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of acute kidney failure that primarily affects young children and older adults.

If you have this package at home, do not consume it under any circumstances. Discard it immediately in a sealed container or return it to your nearest Walmart store to request a full refund. If you experience symptoms after consuming these berries, seek prompt medical attention at a local healthcare facility or contact your health care provider.