FDA Issues New Salmonella Egg Alert: List of Affected Brands and States

This FDA alert designation warns of a situation in which there is a reasonable likelihood that consuming the product could cause serious health consequences or death. The recall covers more than 1.5 million dozen eggs distributed by Midwest Poultry Services.

The voluntary withdrawal was originally initiated on July 22 after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis at two farms located in Texas, through environmental monitoring and root-cause analysis. Authorities confirmed that distribution from those facilities was immediately halted to prevent further food safety complications.

What does this alert mean for Hispanic families in Atlanta and Georgia?

Although the affected cartons were primarily distributed through Kroger stores and Brookshire Grocery Company locations in six states (Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Oklahoma), Georgia’s geographic proximity and the steady flow of commercial supplies require heightened caution.

Many families in Atlanta’s Latino community often shop at chains like Kroger when traveling to neighboring states or purchase products from regional distributors.

Because of that, authorities urge careful inspection of packages stored in your refrigerators to rule out any Salmonella risk or Salmonella contamination.

Affected brands, identification codes and recommendations

The involved packages were sold under several brand names with sell-by or preferred dates between July 20 and August 17. The recalled egg brands include:

Kroger (Medium, Large, Extra Large, Jumbo varieties and 12-, 18-, 30-, and 60-count packs)

Simple Truth Cage Free (Medium Brown and Large Brown)

Brookshire’s (Large, Extra Large, Jumbo and assorted packs)

Country Morning (Medium, Large, Extra Large, Jumbo and 12-, 18- and 30-count packs)

Sunups (Medium 2 1/2 Dozen)

Wholesale cartons of Grade A and Grade AA (Bulk)

To identify whether a package is part of these recalled products, check the side of the carton. The affected packages bear plant codes P-1950 or 0840962, along with a Julian date range of 157 to 184.

If you or your family purchased any of these products, health authorities urge you not to consume them under any circumstances. You can discard them immediately or return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Infection with Salmonella Enteritidis causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It poses greater risk to young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. If you experience symptoms after consuming eggs, see your doctor right away.