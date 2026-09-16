Consumer Alert: Hand Soap Recalled Due to Possible Bacterial Contamination

(Gray News) – Several brands of hand soaps distributed in 15 states have been recalled from the market due to potential contamination with bacteria.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the products were distributed by Intercon Chemical Co. to 19 wholesale companies and one retailer in 15 states, including California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Four of the soap brands are potentially contaminated with unspecified bacteria. Two of them are marketed under the Laura Lynn brand, sold at Ingles supermarkets.

The recalled soaps include:

301 cases of Laura Lynn Honey Apple Crisp liquid hand soap (apple honey aroma) in an 8-ounce size, UPC code 086854074305; lot codes C3576 and 26-01804; and best-by dates of November 5, 2026 and March 2028.

294 cases of Laura Lynn Pear-Scented Moisturizing Foaming Hand Soap, 7.5 ounces, UPC 08685407408, lot code 26-01001, and best-by date March 13, 2028.

1,040 cases of Summit 150 Foaming Hand Soap, 28.7 ounces, lot codes BF97303, BF97304 and BF97305; UPC 810080570030; best-by dates February 3, 4 and 5, 2028.

224 cases of Vestis Foaming Hand Soap, 33.8 ounces, Fresh Pear scent, UPC 810080570405, lot 26-03091, and best-by date May 2028.

The other recalled soaps are potentially contaminated with various bacteria, including Pseudomonas and Serratia, known for antibiotic resistance and capable of causing complications such as bloodstream infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, eye infections, brain infections, bone infections, and heart infections.

The hand soaps include:

693 cases of Intercon Pear with Aloe Foaming Hand Soap, 28.7 ounces, UPC 789745002981; lot codes AF97312, 26-01001 and 26-01803; best-by dates January 12, 2028, March 13, 2028 and March 2028.

143 cases of Clearly Better by Intercon Pear with Aloe Foaming Hand Soap, 34 ounces, UPC 789745002615 and lot codes 26-01001 and 26-01803; best-by dates March 13, 2028 and March 2028.

These soaps can be found in stores and public places, as well as Ingles supermarkets.

Anyone who has purchased or used the recalled hand soaps should stop using them immediately and consult a physician if symptoms of illness develop.