Court Orders Angelina County to Stop Wastewater Discharge into Cedar Creek in the Neches River Basin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has obtained a court order to stop the Angelina County Water Control Authority from discharging wastewater into Cedar Creek.

Paxton filed suit against Improvements District No. 4 earlier this month after an investigation revealed they were discharging waste and wastewater into a Cedar Creek tributary, which is part of the Neches River basin, thereby violating the Texas Water Code and the Texas Solid Waste Disposal Act, according to a release from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

A temporary restraining order has been issued ordering the district to halt any “unauthorized” discharges and to clean up the affected areas.

“Unauthorized discharges of wastewater that threaten Texans’ health and damage our beautiful Texas waterways will not be tolerated,” Paxton said in a release. “I will ensure that no shortcuts are taken and that any entity responsible for managing essential public infrastructure complies with Texas law.”