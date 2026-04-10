Dallas Shootout: Man Killed Identified as Rep. Crockett’s Bodyguard Using a False Identity

DALLAS, Texas (East Texas News) — It has been revealed that the identity of the suspect who died from gunfire during a confrontation with Dallas police SWAT officers is that of a bodyguard for U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (a Dallas Democrat), who had been using a false alias.

Damion-Mazairre Robinson, 39, had used the false identity “Mike King” for several years. Robinson has a criminal record, including multiple arrests between 2009 and 2017. He also has two active warrants for felony robbery in 2017, multiple stolen firearms, and two vehicles with stolen government license plates. Robinson used his fraudulent alias “Mike King” to pose as a federal agent, eventually becoming Crockett’s security staff while running a business that hired real police officers to perform off-duty security work.

Robinson’s true identity was uncovered after a Dallas officer who worked with him on a security job saw an Irving Police bulletin detailing a vehicle with stolen government plates. This prompted authorities to search for Robinson.

On March 11, Dallas Police Department officers spotted Robinson driving the car of an acquaintance and attempted to stop the vehicle. After briefly eluding the police in the car, they located him in the parking lot of a hospital. In body-worn camera footage released by the Dallas Police Department, there was an hour-long negotiation before Robinson exited the vehicle, reached behind his back, pulled a stolen pistol, and aimed it at the officers. The officers can be heard saying “don’t move” and “don’t do it” before he raised the firearm. The police discharged their weapons and killed him on the scene.

The full scope of Robinson’s security work is under investigation. However, a video recorded by KLTV in February shows Robinson working as Crockett’s security agent during her visit to Tyler.

In a statement, Representative Crockett said her team “followed all the protocols established by the House to hire additional security,” and she noted with concern that he could “evade background-check processes for something as delicate as the security of Members of Congress.” She added that “the man we knew as Mike King” had been “inside and around our team for years.”