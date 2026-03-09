More than a month after they were found dead inside their Santa Fe home in New Mexico, Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s bodies remain in the morgue unclaimed by any family member or close associate.

The investigation continues as fresh questions arise about the chronology of events and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Gene Hackman, 95, and Betsy Arakawa, 63, were discovered dead at their residence on February 26. Early medical reports indicated Hackman died of heart failure, while Arakawa was said to have died on February 11 from hantavirus, a respiratory illness transmitted by rodents. Yet, a physician who treated Arakawa challenged the accuracy of that timeline.

Dr. Josiah Child told the Daily Mail that the official account could be incorrect, noting that Betsy Arakawa contacted his clinic on February 12—one day after the autopsy date that had been published. “It’s striking that Mrs. Hackman spoke with my office on February 10 and February 12 and did not show signs of respiratory distress,” Child said, casting doubt on the stated cause of death.

Another mystery in the case concerns the couple’s animals. One of their dogs, Zinna, was found dead in a cage, apparently from starvation and dehydration after undergoing a surgical procedure. Two other dogs were rescued and put up for adoption, suggesting Hackman may have been alone and unable to care for them before his own death.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that, as of March 24, Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies remained unclaimed and were listed among unidentified decedents. While authorities explained that such delays can occur, there is still no clear explanation for why their remains have not been retrieved for burial.

Whispers speculate that the actor’s family might be handling legal matters and making arrangements for his farewell. Hackman fathered three children with his ex-wife, Faye Maltese: Christopher, Leslie, and Elizabeth.

Yet, his relationship with them had been distant in recent years. In a statement released after his passing, his daughters mourned his death but did not mention Christopher, who has since hired a lawyer to seek a portion of the actor’s estimated $80 million estate.

The disposition of Gene Hackman’s inheritance could hinge on the order in which he and Betsy Arakawa died. Arakawa’s will indicated that her assets would go into a trust intended to cover medical debts before any funds were donated to charitable organizations.

Meanwhile, the unanswered questions about their deaths—and the prolonged stay of their bodies in the morgue without being claimed—remain unresolved.