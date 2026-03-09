Jacksonville Woman Accused of Smoking Meth During a Call With an Inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (East Texas News) – A woman has been arrested on allegations that she was using methamphetamine during a video call.

The incident began when Jessica Wolf, 43, a Jacksonville resident, was on a video call with an inmate at the Cherokee County Jail. Authorities say that she was using methamphetamine during the call, which prompted a search warrant for her residence.

On January 16, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at her home, located in the 12000 block of FM 747 South. During the search, deputies found 46 grams of methamphetamine, along with a firearm and marijuana.

Wolf was arrested on charges of marijuana possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Her bond was set at $651,000.