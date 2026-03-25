East Texas Contractor Arrested Again for Alleged Misappropriation of Construction Funds for Personal Use

BULLARD, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Bullard hired to rebuild a home kept the homeowners’ money and largely used it for personal purposes, including casino visits, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Christopher Glass, 52, was arrested on March 17 for fiduciary embezzlement in an amount exceeding $150,000 but less than $300,000.

A couple hired Glass to construct a new house, with work slated to begin on July 1, 2022. The couple soon noticed discrepancies and irregular withdrawals from the bank account, and later had to personally cover some subcontractors’ payments, as stated in the probable cause affidavit, which alleges that Glass had not been paying them. When the couple asked him to show receipts for how he had spent their money, Glass allegedly refused.

The couple contacted authorities, who met them at the bank to commence an inquiry into the account.

Another investigator was simultaneously handling a separate case brought by another couple, who accused Glass of using their funds to pay his own debts, visit the casino, and engage in other personal expenditures. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant and searched Glass’s office at his home, where he runs Glass Limitless Homes and Design, leading them to folders labeled with project names containing invoices and receipts for each couple.

They discovered that, while the first project was underway, another project was also in progress, and Anderson County had issued a judgment against Brian Glass amounting to $342,710 in favor of a woman who had hired him.

Based on this and other evidence presented in the affidavit, Brian Glass was arrested again on March 11, 2026 for fiduciary embezzlement, a second-degree felony.

He was taken to the Smith County Jail. The recommended bond is $150,000.