FDA Seeks to Elevate COVID-19 Vaccines to the Highest Warning Level

March 13, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is weighing the addition of a black box warning to COVID-19 vaccines, based on information from two people familiar with the agency’s planning, indicating this possibility is under active consideration.

Black box warnings appear at the top of a drug’s labeling. They represent the FDA’s most serious cautions, designed to alert patients and providers to risks such as death, life-threatening reactions, or disability that must be weighed against the drug’s benefits.

It isn’t immediately clear whether the warning for COVID-19 vaccines would apply to vaccines that use messenger RNA technology, extend to all COVID-19 vaccines, or be limited to certain age groups.

The agency’s plan has not been finalized yet, but sources say it is expected to be disclosed by the end of the year.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Smith County Commissioners to Consider Hiring a Budget Analyst

Latest Posts