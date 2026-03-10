Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home Fire in Rusk County

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Emergency services in Gregg and Rusk counties responded Tuesday to a fire at a mobile home located in the 9000 block of Farm-to-Market 1249, according to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department (VFD).

With flames visible from inside the mobile home, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze completely in 20 minutes, according to a press release posted on the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Units from the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, Kilgore Fire Department, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kilgore Rescue Unit responded to the scene. Updates will be provided as they become available, the press release states.

As of Tuesday’s deadline, no response had been received to the call to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department.