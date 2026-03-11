How to Cope with Mental Health Issues During the Holidays

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and celebration, but they can be tough for people facing mental health issues.

Many of us have heard of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Commonly known as “seasonal depression,” it affects about five percent of Americans. It can cause persistent fatigue, excessive sleep or appetite, or feelings of loneliness, and it is often not easy to ask for help.

The holidays can also be overwhelming for families living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

If you want to help your loved ones, pay attention to factors such as loud noises, large gatherings, and eye-catching decorations. These can be overwhelming, so you may need to adjust your expectations for the holidays.

A person with cognitive impairment may feel a special sense of loss during the holidays due to changes in their life. If you know someone who is going through difficulties, try slowing down the pace, simplifying activities, and creating a calm, relaxing space. Also, maintain regular routines, try to keep the volume low, and limit the number of guests.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can call, text, or chat with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.