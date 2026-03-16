Former Tyler School District Assistant Arrested Days After Being Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Minor

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A former instructional aide for the Tyler Independent School District has been arrested for the second time, coming just two days after she was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student.

Anahi Arellano, who had been listed as an instructional aide at Bell Elementary School, was first taken into custody last Wednesday after a Tyler police officer found her and a 16-year-old in the back seat of a car at Fun Forest Park, with both individuals described as completely nude, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that Arellano admitted that she and the teenager were engaging in sexual activity, and she was charged with sexual assault before being released the following day.

Tyler ISD authorities arrested Arellano again on Friday, charging her with maintaining an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student.

In an email sent Thursday, Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines stated that Arellano “no longer works for the district.”

“The safety and well-being of our students are our top priority,” she continued. “When the district becomes aware of allegations of this nature, we follow all required state and local protocols and cooperate fully with law enforcement, in accordance with the law.”