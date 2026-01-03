Geminid Meteor Shower Over East Texas This Weekend: Up to 150 Meteors Per Hour

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The annual Geminid meteor shower will light up the skies of East Texas this weekend, reaching its peak on the night of December 13 into the pre-dawn hours of December 14. Under ideal dark-sky conditions, observers could glimpse as many as 150 meteors streaking across the sky per hour.

“This is one of the most spectacular and dependable meteor showers you can witness,” said Beau Hartweg, director of the Tyler Junior College Center for Earth and Space Sciences. “The Geminids are one of my favorites of the year.”

What to Expect

Peak nights: December 13 and 14, with the best viewing after midnight.

Rate: Up to about 150 meteors per hour under dark skies.

Speed: Geminid meteors slam into Earth’s atmosphere at roughly 34 kilometers per second.

Radiant: The meteors appear to originate from the constellation Gemini, near the star Castor, which is why they’re called the Geminids.

Why do the Geminids happen?

The Geminids are produced by debris shed by asteroid 3200 Phaethon. As Earth passes through the dust and tiny particles of that debris stream each December, they enter our atmosphere and burn up, creating the bright and colorful streaks we see as meteors.

Tips for a Better Viewing Experience

Give your eyes time to adapt: Night vision can take 45 minutes to an hour to develop fully, so arrive early and be patient.

Seek darkness: Find a spot away from city lights to maximize the number of meteors you’ll be able to see.

Bundle up: Temperatures can drop significantly after midnight; bring extra layers, blankets, and a foldable chair or a sleeping bag.

Look up and stay relaxed: Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky; you don’t have to stare at a single constellation to catch them. If one flashes in your peripheral vision, it could be a Geminid.

Hartweg recommends watching after midnight to enjoy the best show.

Bundle up, pick a dark viewing spot, and keep your eyes on the sky: the Geminids are one of the brightest and most dependable celestial displays nature has to offer.