Gilmer ISD Begins Construction on New Road to Ease Traffic

GILMER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Gilmer Independent School District is building a new roadway to ease traffic along Highway 271 during student drop-off and pick-up times.

The project, priced at $400,000, will create a 2,700-foot, single-lane road that will connect the district’s elementary and high school campus to Highway 271, allowing cars to line up off the main roadway. Construction is expected to be completed by spring break in mid-March.

Jennifer Tran, mother of two Gilmer Elementary and High School students, says the heavy traffic can be dangerous, especially when some drivers speed and others perform illegal U-turns.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s a very dangerous place. When you’re driving kids to school, and there are other kids waiting, it’s scary,” Tran said.

Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton notes that the road will have a single lane to discourage people from cutting in line.

“Nobody likes the situation we’re in. There’s a lot to complain about, I suppose, especially with folks trying to cut in line,” Albritton said.

The new roadway will allow cars to park in a safer area, since many arrive about 45 minutes early in the morning and in the late afternoon. Roughly 350 vehicles pick up students at the elementary school, and the new road is expected to accommodate about 180 cars.

“There will be a much smoother flow of traffic. Hopefully, drop-offs will be quicker. The line moves pretty fast—being on Highway 271 isn’t a good place for this,” Albritton said.

“We’re pleased to move forward with this. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Albritton added.

“Me and many other moms and dads are very excited about this change, so we hope it will be safer,” Tran said.

The district will also install a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence on the west side of the road, positioned about 10 to 12 feet from the pavement. Gates will be installed at both the Highway 271 entrance and the school entrance. “This is simply a safety issue,” Albritton said. “It’s an extra precaution to prevent people from entering our property and accessing the rear of the school.”

This project, costing $40,000, will begin once the road is completed and is expected to last about a week.