Gilmer Police Warn Residents After Possible Puma Sighting

GILMER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Gilmer Police Department is warning city residents after a possible puma sighting on Tuesday.

The animal was last seen near Allen and Pecan Streets.

In response, Gilmer High School canceled all outdoor activities for the day. The school advised parents whose children walk home to provide alternate transportation.

The department urged residents to keep their pets safe and not approach wild animals.

They noted they have been working with state authorities to take further steps should more sightings arise.