Gilmer Police Warn Residents After Possible Puma Sighting

January 20, 2026

GILMER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The Gilmer Police Department is warning city residents after a possible puma sighting on Tuesday.

The animal was last seen near Allen and Pecan Streets.

In response, Gilmer High School canceled all outdoor activities for the day. The school advised parents whose children walk home to provide alternate transportation.

The department urged residents to keep their pets safe and not approach wild animals.

They noted they have been working with state authorities to take further steps should more sightings arise.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

