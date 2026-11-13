Got a Tattoo? Chipotle to Give Away a Free Dish This Friday, November 13

If you have a a tattoo this Friday, November 13, you could score a free meal at Chipotle. And no, you don’t need to have years of ink on your skin or a permanent design. The restaurant chain will once again roll out a special promotion where even a temporary tattoo or hand-drawn design can open the door to a dish at no additional cost.

The offer is called Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag and it consists of a BOGO (Buy One, Get One): you buy one dish and receive another free. But there is one condition you should not overlook: you’ll only have one hour to take advantage of it.

According to the announcement Chipotle posted on November 9, 2026 in its official press room, the promotion will be available at participating restaurants in the United States and Canada.

What time can you get free food at Chipotle?

Mark Friday, November 13 on your calendar. The promotion will be active only from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, according to the local time of each restaurant.

This isn’t a discount you can claim all day. If you arrive after 4:00 PM, you’ll have missed the opportunity.

To take advantage of it, you’ll need to visit a participating location in person. The offer does not apply to orders from the app, online purchases, home deliveries, or catering services.

What type of tattoo do you need to receive the BOGO?

Here’s the most interesting part of the promotion: you don’t need to have a permanent tattoo.

Chipotle confirmed that it accepts different ways of carrying ink on the skin, including:

This means that if you’ve never dared to get a tattoo, you could participate with a temporary or hand-drawn design. That said, the final decision on whether the design meets the conditions rests with Chipotle staff.

How many free dishes can you get and what are the restrictions?

The promotion has some rules worth knowing before you join the line. According to the terms published by the company:

For example, if you go with a friend who also has a tattoo, both of you can take advantage of the BOGO. Each person must meet the offer’s conditions.

You can check Chipotle’s official terms before going. Remember that the promotion is limited to participating restaurants.

Chipotle also plans a surprise with Wiz Khalifa

The Friday the 13 campaign will have an additional ingredient. Chipotle partnered with rapper Wiz Khalifa to launch limited-edition bags featuring illustrations inspired by his tattoos.

However, they will not be available at all restaurants. The special distribution will take place at the Oakland location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, located at 3510 Forbes Ave., between 3:00 and 4:00 PM, while supplies last.

Hace algunos meses, Chipotle anunció que tuvo que subir el costo de sus menús, debido a la inflación y ahora lo está haciendo de nuevo. Crédito: Shutterstock

Additionally, members of Chipotle Rewards in the United States will be able to enter for one of the 13 bags signed by the artist. To enter the drawing, they must redeem 10 points between November 12 and 14, with a maximum of 20 entries.

The collaboration also arrives accompanied by a dish inspired by the singer’s favorite order: a double chicken bowl with white rice, roasted corn salsa with chile, romaine lettuce, served with tortilla chips and guacamole.

Why is Chipotle repeating this promotion?

Behind this offer lies a business strategy that goes beyond giving away food.

Chipotle explained that its previous promotion, conducted on March 13, 2026, helped to achieve the company’s day of highest sales in history up to that moment. According to its figures, sales that day were about 10% higher than the previous record, set during National Burrito Day in 2024.

The brand found an interesting formula: turning a viral meme into a visit to its restaurants. The result is a promotion that sparks conversation on social media and draws customers during an afternoon slot that normally doesn’t attract much activity.

For your wallet, the opportunity may be worth it if you were already planning to eat out.

But remember that a BOGO doesn’t mean all the food is free: you’ll have to pay for one dish to get the second.