How to Enroll in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) from the United States

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is the institution that provides medical services to workers in Mexico and, in addition, administers part of their retirement savings.

Recently it was announced that this program is already available for Independent Working Persons (PTI) who live abroad, including those based in the United States and who wish to secure their retirement or access medical care in Mexico.

More information on the official IMSS portal.

IMSS for Independent Workers in the U.S.

“To benefit workers in family-run industries and the self-employed, such as professionals, small traders, artisans and other non-salaried workers, the IMSS has laid out a comprehensive, simplified Social Security framework for voluntary enrollment in the Mandatory Regime for this sector of the population; in addition, they will be able to contribute to their housing subaccount,” as explained on its website.

This means that Mexicans abroad can enroll in the IMSS from the United States even if they do not have an employer in Mexico. Through this scheme, they gain access to medical, hospital, pharmaceutical services and social benefits, in addition to retirement savings.

All of this applies to both the insured person and their legal beneficiaries. In total, the IMSS PTI offers access to five modalities:

IMSS Benefits for Mexicans in the U.S.

By joining the Independent Working Persons scheme, you have the possibility to extend social security to your legal beneficiaries. You can enroll your spouse, children and parents so that they can also receive medical care and benefits.

Additionally, as an independent you can make contributions to INFONAVIT, which will allow you to save and access a mortgage loan in Mexico, as well as all the products and services offered by that institution.

Learn more about housing benefits at Infonavit.

Step by Step: How to Enroll in the IMSS from the United States

Online Enrollment

The enrollment in IMSS from abroad is carried out directly on its official page. Click here to start your registration.

Consulates Do Not Participate

Although some outlets report that the process can be completed at consulates, the IMSS clarifies that it is only possible online. You will need your CURP, contact details, and to choose the contribution base.

Contribution Payments

Payments are made monthly in advance, during the first 15 days of each month. At the end of your registration, the page offers the option to pay online or at a bank counter.

For questions, you can call the number 01152 55 4166 5415, available Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (Mexico City time).

With this program, Mexicans in the United States have the opportunity to care for their health and build their retirement in Mexico, regardless of whether they work as self-employed.