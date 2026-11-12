Amazon Didn’t Refund Your Money? You Have Until December 1 to File a Claim

If you ever returned an Amazon product and the money never made it back to your account, or a charge appeared after you had already received the refund, there’s a date you shouldn’t overlook: December 1, 2026.

That day marks the deadline for certain customers to file a claim under a class-action settlement for $309.5 million related to issues with Amazon returns and refunds in the United States.

The case, known as In re: Amazon Return Policy Litigation, is before a federal court in the Western District of Washington. The complaint states that some consumers did not receive the money for returned products, received incorrect refunds, or were charged again for items they had already returned.

Amazon denies wrongdoing, but agreed to settle the dispute. The court still must grant final approval. Check the official settlement site in Spanish.

Who can claim money from the Amazon settlement?

Merely having shopped on Amazon or returned a package isn’t enough. To be part of the eligible group you must meet specific conditions.

The settlement covers people who:

This means that a purchase made years ago could still fall within the covered period. The important thing is that the transaction meets the settlement’s conditions.

Do you need to fill out a form to receive the refund?

Here is one of the most important details: not all customers have to file a claim.

The settlement administrator divided the eligible consumers into two groups:

If you received an email or postal notification, review it. There you can find information about the group you belong to. You can also consult the FAQs on the official Amazon Return Policy Litigation portal.

How to file your claim before December 1?

If you belong to Subgroup B, you can begin the process from the official site:

If you have questions, the settlement administrator can be reached at 1-888-553-4246.

How much money will you receive and when will it be deposited?

There is no fixed amount announced for each individual. The $309.5 million dollars correspond to the total settlement fund, not to an individual check or a guaranteed payment for all customers.

Additionally, the court will hold the final approval hearing on March 16, 2027. No payments from the fund will be distributed until the settlement receives final approval and becomes final. Therefore, filing a claim does not mean you will receive the money immediately.

Before sharing personal information, make sure you are on the official portal. Do not pay intermediaries who promise to accelerate the refund: the process is handled by the settlement administrator.

If you returned a product and Amazon did not resolve the refund correctly, checking your eligibility may be worthwhile. But do not confuse the size of the settlement with what will reach your account: you must first confirm that you belong to the correct group.