Black Friday and Thanksgiving 2026: How to Apply Seasonal Deals on Amazon, Target, UPS, and Best Buy

If you’re looking for a way to earn extra money before Christmas, November might open up an opportunity for you. Amazon, Target, UPS, and Best Buy need to reinforce their teams during the United States shopping season. There are roles in warehouses, stores, and delivery that can help you boost your income without necessarily committing to a long-term job.

Hiring rises around Thanksgiving, which in 2026 will be celebrated on November 26, and Black Friday, scheduled for the 27th. But it isn’t wise to wait until those dates: many companies have already posted their vacancies, and some will continue hiring through December.

Amazon will hire more than 300,000 workers

One of the largest recruitment drives is from Amazon, which announced on October 20 the hiring of more than 300,000 people in the United States for the holiday season.

The figure includes temporary, part-time, and full-time roles across its logistics operations. According to the company, temporary workers earn an average wage of $20 per hour.

Amazon also stated that it will publish new opportunities weekly between October and December. To search for vacancies in your area you can go to Amazon Jobs or check amazon.com/localjobs.

Target and Best Buy seek staff for their stores

If you prefer working face-to-face with customers rather than spending hours in a warehouse, Target has seasonal opportunities in various areas.

On its official portal, there are positions related to:

The company offers flexible schedules, employee discounts, and competitive pay. It also provides additional pay for certain night and early-morning shifts. You can check the openings at Target Careers.

Best Buy is another option if you’re interested in the electronics sector. The company is seeking workers for sales, warehouses, distribution centers, and delivery and installation services.

Best Buy cuenta con tres niveles de su membresía. Crédito: Shutterstock

Among its benefits are flexible schedules, employee discounts, and training. Some seasonally hired workers may stay on as flexible staff after the holidays. Check opportunities at Best Buy Jobs.

UPS and FedEx need workers to deliver packages

The rise in online shopping also creates opportunities at courier companies.

UPS announced that it will hire more than 100,000 temporary workers in the United States to handle the peak delivery season. The recruitment includes package handling positions and other operational roles. Some vacancies may become permanent opportunities.

The company even stated that some candidates could receive a job offer in as little as seven minutes through its quick-apply process.

UPS contrata a empleados para Navidad. Foto creada con inteligencia artificial. Crédito: leonardo.ai | Cortesía

You can review the available positions at UPS Jobs.

FedEx also maintains openings for warehouse workers and package sortation. On its portal there are vacancies for Seasonal Package Handler, some part-time, in cities across various states.

Check the locations for openings at FedEx Careers.

How to apply for a temporary job in the United States?

You don’t need to wait for a company to post a notice on social media. The safest approach is to search directly on their official portals.

Before sending your application, follow these steps:

You can also explore Indeed Flex, a platform that connects workers with temporary opportunities and flexible shifts.

Can you work in the United States if you’re an immigrant?

Yes, as long as you have legal authorization to work. Companies must verify the identity and work eligibility of their employees using the I-9 form.

If you have a tourist visa, note that that document does not permit you to take employment in the United States. Before applying, verify that your immigration status authorizes you to work.

The shopping season can represent an opportunity to regain some margin in your budget before the year ends. But don’t focus only on the company name: compare how much they pay, how many hours they offer, and how much you would spend on transportation to get there. A temporary job can help you cover some bills or save money for January, as long as what you earn truly compensates the effort.