Best Places to Work as an Agricultural Equipment Operator in the United States

An agricultural equipment operator is the person responsible for driving machines that assist in tilling the soil, in the cultivation and harvesting of crops, or even for feeding and raising livestock, or removing animal waste.

If you have experience in the field and are interested in pursuing such a job to perform tasks in the field, then learn which areas offer the best opportunities to find this kind of work.

Note that those who have experience in tasks such as packing crops or grinding hay may have better chances of securing the position.

In this occupation the average annual salary is $33,300, roughly $16.01 per hour, and you can work as: wholesale merchant, production of animal feed, activities supporting animal production, among others.

But as with all trades, there are some metropolitan areas where there is more work than others, so if you are interested in obtaining a job as an agricultural equipment operator, you can look in Fresno, El Centro, and Salinas, California.

Although the states that pay these workers the best are Delaware, with an average annual salary of $45,020; North Dakota, with a salary of $42,920; as well as New York, $40,180 per year on average.

Metropolitan areas with the highest employment levels in this occupation:

1. Fresno, California

Employment: 730

Average hourly wage: $15.37

2. El Centro, California

Employment: 610

Average hourly wage: $13.54

3. Salinas, California

Employment: 470

Average hourly wage: $17.30

4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Employment: 450

Average hourly wage: $16.81

5. Hanford-Corcoran, CA

Employment: 440

Average hourly wage: $13.94

6. Bakersfield, California

Employment: 420

Average hourly wage: $16.95

7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Employment: 420

Average hourly wage: $13.40

8. Visalia-Porterville, CA

Employment: 410

Average hourly wage: $15.39

9. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Employment: 410

Average hourly wage: $14.99

10. Napa, California

Employment: 390

Average hourly wage: $18.49