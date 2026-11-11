Macy’s Closes 66 Underperforming Stores: List of Locations

What Macy’s had announced a few months ago has now come true. The retailer disclosed the permanent closure of 66 of its stores spread across the United States. The company argued that the decision stems from them being “low-performing.”

Their closure plans were first revealed in February 2024. In total, they intend to shut down 150 stores overall. The initiative “is designed to allow the company to return to sustainable and profitable sales growth,” Macy’s said in a press release issued recently.

Macy’s announced the closure of its first stores of 2024. Credit: Shutterstock

The plans will be carried out through the company’s fiscal year 2026, which ends on January 30, 2027, the company said in the press release.

“Closing a store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing Macy’s low-performing stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our flagship stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product assortments and a higher level of service,” Macy’s President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Spring said in the press release.

The List of Locations

Arizona

6535 E. Southern Ave. in Superstition Springs Center (Mesa)

California

2015 Birch Rd. in Otay Ranch Town Center (Chula Vista)

6000 Sunrise Mall (Citrus Heights)

1400 Redwood Highway (Corte Madera)

750 W 7th St. (Los Angeles)

200 Newpark Mall (Newark)

1555 Camino De La Reina in Mission Valley Home (San Diego)

2838 South El Camino (San Mateo)

300 Westminster Mall (Westminster)

414 K St. (Sacramento)

Colorado

6797 South Vine St. (Centennial)

8298 E. Northfield Blvd. in the Shoppes at Northfield (Denver)

Florida

820 West Town Parkway (Altamonte)

9339 Glades Rd. (Boca Raton)

801 N. Congress Ave. (Boynton Beach)

4501 N. Federal Highway (Fort Lauderdale)

13640 Pines Blvd. (Pembroke Pines)

3501 S, Tamiami Trail in Westfield Siesta Key (Sarasota)

13251 South Dixie Highway (Miami)

298 Westshore Plaza in West Shore Plaza (Tampa)

Georgia

3360 Ventura Parkway (Duluth)

2100 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Gwinnett Place Mall (Duluth)

3630 Peachtree Parkway in Johns Creek Town Center (Suwanee)

Idaho

200 W. Hanley Ave. in Silver Lake Mall (Coeur d’Alene)

Illinois

104 White Oaks Mall (Springfield)

Louisiana

5733 Johnston St. in Acadiana Mall (Lafayette)

Maryland

600 Baltimore Pike in Harford Mall (Bel Air)

6901 Security Blvd. in Security Square Mall (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

101 Kingston Collection Way (Kingston)

Michigan

4600 Miller Rd. in Genesee Valley Center (Flint)

14200 Lakeside Circle in Lakeside Mall (Sterling Heights)

3400 S. Airport Rd. W. in Grand Traverse Mall (Traverse City)

500 W. 14 Mile Rd. in Oakland Mall (Troy)

Minnesota

14251 Burnhaven Drive (Burnsville)

3001 White Bear Ave. (Maplewood)

Missouri

400 NW Barry Rd. in Metro North Mall (Kansas City)

10 S. County Center Way in South County Center (St. Louis)

New Jersey

495 Prospect Avenue West (West Orange)

New York

422 Fulton St. (Brooklyn)

2027 Emmons Ave. (Brooklyn)

404 East Fordham Rd. (Bronx)

88-01 Queens Blvd. (Queens)

834 Walt Whitman Rd. in Melville Mall (Huntington)

1526 Union Turnpike (New Hyde Park)

400 Sunrise Mall (Massapequa)

397 Greece Ridge Center in Greece Ridge Center (Rochester)

98 Richmond Hill Rd. (Staten Island)

Ohio

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. (Beavertown)

5001 Monroe St. in Franklin Park Mall (Toledo)

Oregon

2055 NE Allie Ave. in Streets of Tanasbourne (Hillsboro)

400 High St. NE. (Salem)

Pennsylvania

5580 Goods Lane in Logan Valley Mall (Altoona)

245 Exton Square Mall (Exton)

1300 Market St. (Philadelphia)

59 Wyoming Valley Mall (Wilkes-Barre)

Tennessee

4545 Poplar Ave. in Oak Court Mall (Memphis)

Texas

321 State St. in Southlake Town Square (Dallas)

6101 Long Prairie Rd. (Flower Mound)

1751 River Run (Fort Worth)

100 Almeda Mall (Houston)

6209 W. Park Blvd. in the Shoppes at Willow Bend (Plano)