Do You Earn Over $50,000 a Year? The IRS Is Changing the Taxes You’ll Pay in 2027

If you work in the United States and every year a significant portion of your salary ends up in the hands of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), there is a change you should review before organizing your finances for 2027. The federal government updated the tax brackets and raised the incomes at which you will start paying certain rates.

The announcement arrived on November 5 and includes inflation adjustments for nearly 70 tax provisions. Although the rates themselves remain unchanged, the new thresholds could help you reduce the portion of your income that is subject to the higher rates.

But there is one thing you should be clear about: it does not mean you will automatically receive more money in every paycheck. The changes pertain to the 2027 tax year and, in general, they will be reflected in the returns you file during 2028.

What Will the IRS’s New Tax Brackets Be in 2027?

According to the IRS’s official announcement, the federal system will maintain its seven progressive rates: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%.

What changes are the income limits that apply to each rate. Here are the new thresholds for single filers and married couples filing jointly:

For the 2027 tax year, single filers will owe a 10% rate on their first $12,800 of taxable income. Beyond that amount, the rate will rise to 12% and will reach 22% when their income exceeds $52,025.

The next bracket will be 24% for those with income over $109,125. The rate will rise to 32% once income exceeds $208,325 and to 35% if income goes over $264,550. Finally, those with taxable income above $661,375 will be subject to the top 37% rate.

If you file your return together with your spouse, the limits are higher. In that case, the 10% rate will apply to the first $25,600 of taxable income; the 12% will correspond to the next bracket and the 22% will begin when you exceed $104,050.

The IRS announced the new tax brackets for 2027 income. Credit: Shutterstock

For married couples filing jointly, the 24% rate will apply when their income exceeds $218,250. After that, the rate will be 32% starting at $416,650 and 35% when they exceed $529,100. The top 37% bracket will apply to income over $793,650.

Important: these percentages are progressive. It does not mean that if you earn more than $52,025 as a single filer, you will pay 22% on all of your income. That rate only applies to the portion that falls within that bracket.

These thresholds refer to taxable income, not necessarily to the gross salary you earn during the year.

Why Might You Pay Less in Taxes Even If You Earn the Same?

Here is one of the most important details of the announcement.

The United States uses a progressive tax system. This means you do not pay the highest rate on all your wages, but only on the portion of your income that falls within that bracket.

For example, if you are single and have $60,000 of taxable income in 2027, you will not owe 22% on the full $60,000. The first $12,800 will be taxed at 10%, the next portion at 12%, and only the excess corresponding to the upper bracket will be taxed at 22%.

As the limits increased compared to 2026, a larger part of your income may remain within the lower brackets.

It is not a reduction in tax rates, but rather an adjustment that can ease your tax burden. At a time when inflation continues to pressure family expenses, that difference deserves attention.

Will the Standard Deduction Also Increase for 2027?

Yes. The IRS confirmed that the standard deduction will also rise.

The new amounts will be:

This matters because the standard deduction lowers the amount of income on which you calculate your federal taxes.

Additionally, if you have children, there’s another detail you shouldn’t miss: the Child Tax Credit will increase to a maximum of $2,300 per eligible child. Of that amount, up to $1,800 can be refundable for those who meet the requirements.

When Will You Notice the Change on Your Paycheck?

Do not confuse the adjustment of the tax brackets with a salary raise. The money you receive with each paycheck also depends on the withholdings your employer makes, your benefits, and other deductions.

Therefore, you should not assume your direct deposit will automatically increase starting January 2027.

What you can do is review your W-4 form and use the IRS’s official tool to calculate withholdings. This way you can check whether you are withholding too much or too little during the year.

You can also review the IRS’s official announcement of the 2027 tax adjustments.

The difference may seem small when you review each rate separately. However, if you organize your withholdings, deductions, and credits in advance, you will have more tools to avoid surprises when tax season arrives.