7 Important Credit Score Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Credit scoring holds significant importance in the United States’ financial world. Practically every financial institution relies on this indicator to determine whether an individual or business entity is trustworthy enough to extend credit or any other type of loan. But not only that, this parameter also determines the interest rate they will offer you, which in the long run could affect your finances.

To help you better understand how credit scores work and how they could undermine your finances, read carefully the following seven points to take control of your credit and get the most out of it.

1. Determine what you can buy and how much it will cost

This is the way your credit score can benefit you or affect you dramatically. Financial companies manage a range of interest rates based on a good or bad credit score. Obviously, the better your score, the more credit you’ll be offered at lower interest rates; if your score is very poor, you will definitely pay more interest, increasing the total cost of your payment.

But it’s not only lenders who check your credit score; utilities companies, homeowners insurers, cell phone providers, rental property owners, and other can use this information to set what they will charge you or the penalties they can impose for late payments.

2. You can have more than one credit score

Usually people speak of a single, generic credit score, yet some scores are based on lenders. Why is this? In the country there are three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) that generate their own reports and the information they collect can vary from one to another. While the differences between them don’t cause large discrepancies, you should be aware that you may have checked one that does not necessarily match the one your lender uses.

3. There are two scoring systems

Credit scores use FICO or VantageScore to measure your credit situation.

4. A record of your credit behavior

On-time or late payments, personal bankruptcy, high balances on credit cards, any movements between loans and utility payments all show up in your score. You should keep in mind that it is much easier to bring it down than to raise it.

5. Check your score regularly

As with any financial matter, a misrecorded number can make a difference. You can request a free copy of your credit report at least once a year. Call 877-322-8228 or visit annualcreditreport.com to access this report. Remember to review it whenever you are about to apply for a loan for a car or a mortgage and request a correction if you find any errors.

6. Compare credit offers

Although this advice is especially relevant when you have a low credit score, you should never settle for a loan or service offered by the first option. Always compare offers and interest rates. Even if you can, calculate how much more a large purchase like a car or a home could cost you in the long run. However, we do not recommend taking out a loan that large if your score is low; instead, try to rebuild it, even if it takes years to achieve. If you have a good score, lenders will want to present you with substantial benefits to choose from. Don’t forget to compare.

7. Be cautious with credit repair companies

Credit repair companies that promise to help you raise your credit score often charge high prices while performing services, such as correcting inaccuracies in credit reports, which you can do yourself, according to America Saves. The site instead recommends turning to a certified credit counselor who can provide the tools necessary to improve your creditworthiness.

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