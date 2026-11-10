Thanksgiving 2026: Costco Offers Dinner for $25 Per Person

Organizing Thanksgiving dinner can become a significant expense, especially if you’re hosting the entire family. Costco offers an option for those who prefer to handle much of the menu in one go: a package for eight people priced at $199.99, equivalent to about $25 per guest.

The offer may catch your eye if you want to save time and avoid multiple trips to the grocery store. But before paying, it’s wise to review what you’re buying, because there’s one detail that could alter your plans: the package does not include a whole turkey and it is not fully cooked.

The promotion corresponds to the Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner. According to Costco’s published information, the package weighs about 30 pounds and includes 12 items spanning main course, sides, and desserts. The regular price is $269.99, so the advertised discount is $70.

What does Costco’s Thanksgiving dinner include?

The package is designed for eight diners and brings together several of the traditional dishes of this celebration. Among them you will find:

The variety is one of its attractions. However, the five-pound turkey breast represents a limited portion of meat for eight adults, especially if your family tends to go back for seconds or save leftovers for the next day.

Furthermore, although the side dishes are prepared to be heated, you will still have to roast the turkey breast and carry out the final preparations. It’s not a dinner you can just take out of the box and put straight on the table.

How to order Costco’s dinner and until when can you do it?

The purchase is made exclusively online on Costco’s official site. The package is shipped frozen via FedEx, and the shipping cost is included in the advertised price.

If you want to save money this Thanksgiving, new meal deals have been announced. Credit: ro9drigo | Shutterstock

There are two dates you should keep in mind: presales are available until the November 13, while deliveries are scheduled between November 4 and November 20, depending on availability. The $70 discount promotion is advertised until November 30 or while stocks last.

You also need a Costco membership to purchase it. Before confirming the order, check that there is availability for your ZIP code and that you have enough freezer space.

Is Costco the cheapest option for Thanksgiving?

Not necessarily. The $199.99 price equates to about $25 per person if you’re feeding eight guests. But there are supermarkets offering cheaper alternatives, though with differences in quantity and preparation.

For example, Aldi markets a basket of foods for ten people for less than $39, while Target offers a meal around $30 for six. Sam’s Club, for its part, has a package close to $160 for up to 16 people.

They aren’t identical offers: portions, products, and the work you’ll need to do in the kitchen vary. Costco’s dinner leans toward convenience and variety. If your priority is to spend as little as possible, it may be worth comparing ingredient prices and preparing part of the menu at home.

In the end, paying $25 per person can make sense if you want to handle much of the celebration without roaming through several aisles. But if you must have a whole turkey on your table or you’re looking for plenty of leftovers for Friday, carefully review the quantities before you buy.