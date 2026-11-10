Missing $1,200 from Alaska? November Payment Deadline

If you live in Alaska and still haven’t received the $1,200 from the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program, November could be your moment. The state has scheduled a new round of deposits and checks to be mailed on the 19th. However, there is one condition you must not overlook: your application must appear as eligible and unpaid before the date set by the authorities.

This money is not a new federal stimulus check, nor is it a benefit available to all residents of the United States. It is an annual Alaska benefit distributed among residents who meet certain requirements.

For 2026, the payment is set at $1,200 per person. The amount includes a $1,000 dividend and another $200 designated to help with energy costs.

When will Alaska’s $1,200 dividend check be deposited in November?

According to the Alaska Department of Revenue, the next distribution is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

But not all applications will automatically receive the money on that day. The decisive date is November 11. If by then your file shows the status Eligible-Not Paid (eligible but not paid), you will be included in the November 19 distribution.

The official calendar also contemplates another round in December:

This means you could still receive the dividend even if you didn’t cash out in October. The difference lies in when the authorities finish reviewing and approving your file.

How can you tell if you will receive Alaska’s stimulus check?

The safest way to check if you are entitled to the payment is to consult the official Permanent Fund Dividend portal.

Follow these steps:

There is an important detail: if it shows Eligible-Not Paid, it means your application has already been approved to receive the dividend, but the money has not yet been sent.

If it shows Under Review, authorities are still verifying your information. In that case, you cannot assume you will receive the November 19 deposit.

The Department of Revenue explains that when an application is approved after the main distributions, the money is added to the next monthly payment cycle.

Who can receive Alaska’s $1,200?

The Permanent Fund Dividend has residency rules that you must meet. For the 2026 dividend, the reference period is 2025.

Among the main requirements are:

There is also an important clarification for Spanish-speaking readers: you do not necessarily need to be a U.S. citizen in all cases. The program’s official page contemplates eligibility for permanent residents, refugees, and asylees, as long as they obtained the corresponding status before January 1 of the qualifying year and meet the other requirements.

Therefore, your immigration status should not be assessed solely based on citizenship. It is advisable to review the program’s specific rules.

What happens if you still haven’t received the money?

Not receiving the deposit in October does not necessarily mean you have forfeited the benefit. Your application could still be under review or require additional documentation.

You should also check your mailing address. The state warns that it does not send checks to addresses where the Postal Service has returned mail as undeliverable. Additionally, PFD checks are not automatically re-sent to a new address.

The Alaska PFD has specific conditions. Credit: Stockvault

Finally, beware of messages promising to speed up your payment. The PFD Division warns that they do not send text messages or SMS to request information or password changes.

You can check your file and the official dates at pfd.alaska.gov. If the money is pending, reviewing your status before November 11 could make the difference between entering this month’s distribution or waiting until December.